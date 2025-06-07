Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 638.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of OPCH opened at $31.90 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

