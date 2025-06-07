Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.2%

OSK stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. Oshkosh has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

