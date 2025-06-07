OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.16 and traded as high as $51.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 9,909 shares traded.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 1.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $612.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

