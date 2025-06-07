OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2025

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.16 and traded as high as $51.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 9,909 shares traded.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 1.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $612.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.