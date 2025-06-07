Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,771,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 250,085 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,985,000 after buying an additional 208,283 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $1,294,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,750.38. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $14,642,235. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $511.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.90 and its 200 day moving average is $419.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

