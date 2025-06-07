Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 653 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in UGI by 3,449.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 269,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in UGI by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

NYSE UGI opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

