Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.51.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

