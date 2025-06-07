Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Biard sold 2,182 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $378,773.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,972.62. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,033 shares of company stock worth $3,491,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

