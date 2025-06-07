Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 8,005 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 629.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,813 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 566.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,258 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,419,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,067,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 4,694.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 840,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 823,423 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $636,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,231,267.55. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,089,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -391.12 and a beta of 1.34. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

About AvePoint

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.