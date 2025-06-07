Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 893 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 274.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAVA. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAVA opened at $79.04 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 2.77.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,518,352.48. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

