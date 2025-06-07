Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,200 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

