Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $137,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $44,479,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,335,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,216,000 after purchasing an additional 495,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $30,047,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Baird R W cut Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

