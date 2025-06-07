Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

