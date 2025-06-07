Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 686.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.