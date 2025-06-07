Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 187.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 10,742.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $18.81 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

