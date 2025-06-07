Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

