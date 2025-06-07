Parallel Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,561,000 after purchasing an additional 697,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,310,000 after purchasing an additional 565,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after purchasing an additional 284,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,843,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,669,000 after purchasing an additional 109,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

