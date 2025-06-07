Parallel Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 692.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

