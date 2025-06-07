Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,999,000 after buying an additional 386,618 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,168,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,294,000 after buying an additional 105,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,446,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,386,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,783,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,254,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,567.40. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $70.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

