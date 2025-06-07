Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 547,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $44.49 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.