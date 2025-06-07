Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of LDOS opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.