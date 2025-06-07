Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.6%

BBY opened at $73.03 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

