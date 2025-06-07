Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,321,000 after acquiring an additional 841,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after acquiring an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,917,000 after acquiring an additional 578,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,075.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 399,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,842,000 after acquiring an additional 380,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $192.78 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

