Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

SMMD opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

