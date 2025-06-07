Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pearson Trading Down 1.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. Pearson has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $4,780,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

