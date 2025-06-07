PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 58,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 640.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $25,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,527.36. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

