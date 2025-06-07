Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.99. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market.
