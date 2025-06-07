PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $36.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. PPL has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.74%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in PPL by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $3,121,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $540,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

