Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Research – June 5th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in residential renovation, repair and maintenance. They include home-center retailers, building-materials suppliers, tool and fixture manufacturers, and renovation contractors. Investors often track them as a barometer of consumer spending on housing upgrades and DIY projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.75. 10,059,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,858,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.67.

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $368.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.28. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $323.93 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,345. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.26. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,778. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

