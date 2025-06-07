Promising Value Stocks To Watch Today – June 5th

Get alerts:

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Nebius Group, MongoDB, and Applied Digital are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices below what their underlying fundamentals—such as earnings, cash flows, book value or dividend yield—would suggest they’re worth. Investors in value stocks look for low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios, betting that the market has unfairly punished these shares and will eventually correct the mispricing. This approach, popularized by Benjamin Graham and David Dodd, seeks to limit downside risk while capturing upside as true value emerges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $27.49 on Thursday, hitting $135.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,471,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,441,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $166.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 111,997,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,704,289. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NASDAQ:NBIS traded up $6.49 on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,498,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,545,036. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 3.25.

MongoDB (MDB)

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $22.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.25. 10,583,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.03. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 172,841,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,618,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 6.09. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

