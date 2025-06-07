Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $3,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $399.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

