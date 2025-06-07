Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 475.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 794.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,832.33. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,311 shares of company stock worth $267,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

About Heritage Financial

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

