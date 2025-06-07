Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $524.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.04 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

