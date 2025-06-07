Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,855,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $105.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $290,734.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,366 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,579.08. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,432 shares of company stock worth $699,804. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

See Also

