Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $84,000 Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 33,424 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 78,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
CNB Financial Stock Up 2.7%
NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.63. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
CNB Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.
CNB Financial Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.