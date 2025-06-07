Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $84,000 Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 33,424 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 78,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

CNB Financial Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.63. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

CNB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.