Q2 Earnings Forecast for Asana Issued By DA Davidson

Get Asana alerts:

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Asana in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Up 1.0%

ASAN stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Asana by 825.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,151,226.24. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,053,617.40. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.