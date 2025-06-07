Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 43,505.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,249 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $141.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $118,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,497. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,557.14. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,181,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

