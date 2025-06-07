Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Qudian were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Qudian alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Qudian by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 609.9% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Price Performance

QD opened at $2.96 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $498.48 million, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QD. UBS Group raised Qudian to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on QD

About Qudian

(Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.