Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DGX. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average is $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,750. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

