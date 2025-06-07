Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $52.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
RRR opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.76%.
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
