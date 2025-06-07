Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE RF opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

