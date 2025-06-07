Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,908 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,381,276.48. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,516 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,698 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $265.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.85. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

