Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 104.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 36,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $332,599.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,342.61. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,487,991.25. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $845,628. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

