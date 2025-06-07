Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.17 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.60.

NYSE AYI opened at $269.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

