Rhumbline Advisers Sells 57,752 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,752 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of TKO Group worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO opened at $166.09 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.76 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.45 and a beta of 0.70.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,580,293 shares of company stock valued at $250,199,446. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

