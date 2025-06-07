Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$52.00 price target on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$49.50 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$36.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.28. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$32.42 and a 1 year high of C$56.55.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

