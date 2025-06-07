Rosenblatt Securities Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $340.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $223.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $246.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.22. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.