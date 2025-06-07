Roth Capital Predicts Stronger Earnings for Applied Digital

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Digital in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLD. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 6.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 113.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 117.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 574,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.