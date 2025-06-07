Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Roth Capital

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Get Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Down 0.5%

Rubrik stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $210,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714.59. The trade was a 95.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,958,598.32. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock worth $47,450,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rubrik by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 1,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.