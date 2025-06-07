Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RBRK. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,135,919.94. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,811.80. This trade represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968 over the last three months. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after buying an additional 3,372,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after buying an additional 1,037,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

