Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $6,273,290.61 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 136,287 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $6,273,290.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,001.74. The trade was a 67.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,566,305.98.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $2,431,501.25.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,562,824.84.

Samsara Trading Down 4.3%

IOT opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.74. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after buying an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after buying an additional 2,852,575 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $112,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,581,000 after buying an additional 2,516,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $106,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

